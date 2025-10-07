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Ducati DesertX vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
DesertX vs Z H2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Desertx Z h2
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 19.59 Lakhs₹ 25.85 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl16.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc998 cc
Power111.52 PS PS200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS

Filters
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati DesertX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L19 L
Ground Clearance
250 mm140 mm
Length
2390 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1608 mm1455 mm
Height
1178 mm1130 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
865 mm830 mm
Width
960 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18Front :-120/70-17Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm260 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
374 Km-
Max Speed
209 kmph280 kmph
Max Power
111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm55 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distributionLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
KYB monoshock, fully adjustableUni-Trak, gas-charged shock, adjustable rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Front Suspension
KYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustableInverted Separate Function fork (SFF-BP) with adjustable compression and rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Engine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemKTRC, KCMF, KIBS
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5” full-TFT colour displayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,64,52128,86,190
Ex-Showroom Price
19,59,20025,85,000
RTO
1,56,7362,13,380
Insurance
48,58587,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,52362,035

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The 2026 DesertX has been spotted testing with the new V2 engine ahead of a possible debut at EICMA 2025
Next-gen Ducati DesertX spotted testing with new V2 engine, EICMA debut expected
7 Oct 2025
The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
2026 Ducati DesertX launches in February 2026 with new V2 engine and updated chassis
18 Nov 2025
The 2026 Ducati DesertX features a new 890cc V2 engine, 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension for demanding terrain.
Ducati DesertX second-gen unveiled internationally at World Premiere 2026
26 Feb 2026
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2023 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE launched in India, prices start at 23.02 lakh
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