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Ducati DesertX vs Indian Super Chief Limited

In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Super Chief Limited engine makes power & torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
DesertX vs Super Chief Limited Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Desertx Super chief limited
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 19.59 Lakhs₹ 24.33 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl14.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1890 cc
Power111.52 PS PS88 PS PS

Filters
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹24.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati DesertX Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L15.1 L
Ground Clearance
250 mm-
Length
2390 mm2286 mm
Wheelbase
1608 mm1626 mm
Height
1178 mm1203 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg335 kg
Saddle Height
865 mm665 mm
Width
960 mm1079 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
374 Km211.4 km
Max Speed
209 kmph185 kmph
Max Power
111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm88 PS
Stroke
67.5 mm113 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distributionThunderstroke 116
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
KYB monoshock, fully adjustableDual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm
Front Suspension
KYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustableTelescopic Fork / 132 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and RallyYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Engine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemExhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Ambient Temperature, Gear Indicator, Vehicle Status (Vengine Hours), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel Range, RPM, Gear Position), Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change)
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5” full-TFT colour displaySports,Touring
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,64,52127,01,530
Ex-Showroom Price
19,59,20024,33,264
RTO
1,56,7362,18,994
Insurance
48,58549,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,52358,066

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