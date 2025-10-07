In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Chief Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 20 kmpl.
DesertX vs Chief Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Desertx
|Chief dark horse
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 19.59 Lakhs
|₹ 22.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|111.52 PS PS
|122 PS PS