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HomeCompare BikesDesertX vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Ducati DesertX vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
DesertX vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Desertx Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 19.59 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1082.96 cc
Power111.52 PS PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati DesertX Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L24.5 L
Ground Clearance
250 mm210 mm
Length
2390 mm2307 mm
Wheelbase
1608 mm1558 mm
Height
1178 mm1523 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
865 mm810-830 mm
Width
960 mm963 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm256 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
374 Km-
Max Speed
209 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1082.96 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distributionLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm92 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
KYB monoshock, fully adjustablePro-Link
Front Suspension
KYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustableTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and RallyOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Engine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemHonda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5” full-TFT colour display6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,64,52117,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
19,59,20015,96,500
RTO
1,56,7361,27,720
Insurance
48,58538,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,52338,150

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2026 DesertX has been spotted testing with the new V2 engine ahead of a possible debut at EICMA 2025
Next-gen Ducati DesertX spotted testing with new V2 engine, EICMA debut expected
7 Oct 2025
The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
2026 Ducati DesertX launches in February 2026 with new V2 engine and updated chassis
18 Nov 2025
The 2026 Ducati DesertX features a new 890cc V2 engine, 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension for demanding terrain.
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The recall involves the harness wire that is connected to the left handle switchgear.
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin recalled in India for wiring issue
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