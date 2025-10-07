In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
DesertX vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Desertx
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 19.59 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|111.52 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS