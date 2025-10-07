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Ducati DesertX vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
DesertX vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Desertx Cbr1000rr-r
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 19.59 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1000 cc
Power111.52 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

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DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L16.1 L
Ground Clearance
250 mm115 mm
Length
2390 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1608 mm1455 mm
Height
1178 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg201 kg
Saddle Height
865 mm830 mm
Width
960 mm745 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel -
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
374 Km-
Max Speed
209 kmph297 kmph
Max Power
111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distributionLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
KYB monoshock, fully adjustableUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Front Suspension
KYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustableShowa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and RallyYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Engine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5” full-TFT colour displayTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,64,52125,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
19,59,20023,11,292
RTO
1,56,7361,84,903
Insurance
48,58554,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,52354,816

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The 2026 DesertX has been spotted testing with the new V2 engine ahead of a possible debut at EICMA 2025
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7 Oct 2025
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 have been removed from the Indian website after the first CBU allotment.
Honda removes CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 from website
18 Nov 2025
The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
2026 Ducati DesertX launches in February 2026 with new V2 engine and updated chassis
18 Nov 2025
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15 Jun 2026
The 2026 Ducati DesertX features a new 890cc V2 engine, 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension for demanding terrain.
Ducati DesertX second-gen unveiled internationally at World Premiere 2026
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