In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
DesertX vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Desertx
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 19.59 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|111.52 PS PS
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS