In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
DesertX vs Harley Davidson Softail Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Desertx
|Harley davidson softail
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 19.59 Lakhs
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|15.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1746 cc
|Power
|111.52 PS PS
|-