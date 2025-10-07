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Ducati DesertX vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail

In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
DesertX vs Harley Davidson Softail Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Desertx Harley davidson softail
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 19.59 Lakhs₹ 15.25 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl15.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1746 cc
Power111.52 PS PS-

Filters
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati DesertX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L13.2 L
Ground Clearance
250 mm125 mm
Length
2390 mm2320 mm
Wheelbase
1608 mm1630 mm
Height
1178 mm680 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg297 kg
Saddle Height
865 mm-
Width
960 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel -
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
374 Km
Max Speed
209 kmph
Max Power
111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
67.5 mm111 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm144 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1746 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distributionMilwaukee-Eight™ 107
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm100 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
KYB monoshock, fully adjustable-
Front Suspension
KYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustable-
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Engine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5” full-TFT colour displayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,64,52116,99,889
Ex-Showroom Price
19,59,20015,25,000
RTO
1,56,7361,22,000
Insurance
48,58537,639
Accessories Charges
015,250
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,52336,537

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2026 Ducati DesertX launches in February 2026 with new V2 engine and updated chassis
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