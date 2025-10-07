In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Harley-Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl.
DesertX vs Road King Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Desertx
|Road king
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 19.59 Lakhs
|₹ 26.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|17.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1745 cc
|Power
|111.52 PS PS
|84.2 PS PS