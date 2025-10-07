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Ducati DesertX vs Harley-Davidson Road King

In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Harley-Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl.
DesertX vs Road King Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Desertx Road king
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 19.59 Lakhs₹ 26.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl17.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1745 cc
Power111.52 PS PS84.2 PS PS

Filters
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
Road King BS6
₹26.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati DesertX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L22.7 L
Ground Clearance
250 mm135 mm
Length
2390 mm2450 mm
Wheelbase
1608 mm1625 mm
Height
1178 mm-
Kerb Weight
223 kg379 kg
Saddle Height
865 mm705 mm
Width
960 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel -
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Aluminum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
374 Km
Max Speed
209 kmph
Max Power
111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
67.5 mm111.1 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
937 cc1745 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distributionMilwaukee-Eight 107
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm100 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
KYB monoshock, fully adjustable-
Front Suspension
KYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustable-
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Engine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5” full-TFT colour display-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHigh Beam and Wider Low Beam
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,64,52129,97,973
Ex-Showroom Price
19,59,20026,99,000
RTO
1,56,7362,15,920
Insurance
48,58556,063
Accessories Charges
026,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,52364,438

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
2026 Ducati DesertX launches in February 2026 with new V2 engine and updated chassis
18 Nov 2025
The 2026 Ducati DesertX features a new 890cc V2 engine, 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension for demanding terrain.
Ducati DesertX second-gen unveiled internationally at World Premiere 2026
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