In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Harley-Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
DesertX vs Low Rider S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Desertx
|Low rider s
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 19.59 Lakhs
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|111.52 PS PS
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm