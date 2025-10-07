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HomeCompare BikesDesertX vs Fat Boy [2024]

Ducati DesertX vs Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]

In 2026 Ducati DesertX or Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). DesertX engine makes power and torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
DesertX vs Fat Boy [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Desertx Fat boy [2024]
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 19.59 Lakhs₹ 25.69 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl18.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1868 cc
Power111.52 PS PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati DesertX Visual Comparison

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Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L18.9 l
Ground Clearance
250 mm115 mm
Length
2390 mm2370 mm
Wheelbase
1608 mm1665 mm
Height
1178 mm-
Kerb Weight
223 kg317 kg
Saddle Height
865 mm675 mm
Width
960 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Aluminum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
374 Km-
Max Speed
209 kmph-
Max Power
111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distributionMilwaukee-Eight™ 114
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
KYB monoshock, fully adjustable-
Front Suspension
KYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustable-
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Engine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5” full-TFT colour display-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,64,52128,32,675
Ex-Showroom Price
19,59,20025,69,000
RTO
1,56,7362,05,520
Insurance
48,58558,155
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,52360,885

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