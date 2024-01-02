Saved Articles

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2024 Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of

2021 Panigale V4
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4
2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹23.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹16.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
124 Nm @ 9500 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
14.0:113.2:1
Displacement
1103 cc1160 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.Wet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
"Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm90.0 mm
No of Cylinders
43
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,12,08618,87,857
Ex-Showroom Price
23,50,00016,95,000
RTO
1,88,0001,35,600
Insurance
50,58640,307
Accessories Charges
23,50016,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,14340,577

