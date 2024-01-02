In 2024 Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Price starts at Rs 23.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
2021 Panigale V4 engine makes power and torque 216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm & 124 Nm @ 9500 rpm.
On the other hand, Z900 RS engine makes power & torque 109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm & 98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the 2021 Panigale V4 in 3 colours.
The 2021 Panigale V4 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
The Z900 RS mileage is around 15 to 17.5 kmpl.
