In 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Panigale V4 [2021-2025] vs FTR Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Panigale v4 [2021-2025]
|Ftr
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 27.73 Lakhs
|₹ 19.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1203 cc
|Power
|220 PS PS
|167.23 PS PS