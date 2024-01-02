Saved Articles

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 vs Indian Chief Dark Horse

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm-
Stroke
53.5 mm113 mm
Max Torque
124 Nm @ 9500 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
14.0:111.0:1
Displacement
1103 cc1890 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
"Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"Thunderstroke 116
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm103.2 mm
No of Cylinders
42
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,12,08622,88,358
Ex-Showroom Price
23,50,00020,76,000
RTO
1,88,00046,285
Insurance
50,5861,66,073
Accessories Charges
23,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,14349,185

