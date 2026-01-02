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HomeCompare BikesPanigale V4 [2021-2025] vs Challenger

Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] vs Indian Challenger

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] or Indian Challenger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, Challenger engine makes power & torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Panigale V4 [2021-2025] vs Challenger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v4 [2021-2025] Challenger
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 27.73 Lakhs₹ 36.97 Lakhs
Mileage13.1 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1768 cc
Power220 PS PS122.5 PS PS

Filters
Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹27.73 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Challenger
Indian Challenger
Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹36.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L22.7 L
Wheelbase
1469 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg377 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm672 mm
ABS
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-200/60-ZR17Front :-130/60-19, Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm298 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
221 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph-
Max Power
220 PS @ 15250 rpm122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm96.5 mm
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 11500 rpm178 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1103 cc1768 cc
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"PowerPlus
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.Wet, Multi-Plate Assist
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm108 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
"Aluminum alloy ""Front Frame"" with optimized stiffnesses"-
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes-
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm-
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Sports,Yes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Cornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto Tyre Calibration, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Data Analyser+, Ducati Multimedia SystemExhaust - Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator, Apple CarPlay Integration, High Beam, Check Engine, Security System, Smart Lean Technology, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, Locking Hard Saddlebags
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,21,13540,94,162
Ex-Showroom Price
27,41,00036,97,472
RTO
2,19,2803,32,772
Insurance
60,85563,918
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,93587,999

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