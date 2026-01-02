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Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Panigale V4 [2021-2025] vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v4 [2021-2025] Gold wing
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 27.73 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage13.1 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1833 cc
Power220 PS PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹27.73 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L21.1 L
Wheelbase
1469 mm1695 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg390 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm745 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-200/60-ZR17Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm316 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
221 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
220 PS @ 15250 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm73 mm
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 11500 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1103 cc1833 cc
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"Liquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
No Of Cylinders
46
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm73 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
"Aluminum alloy ""Front Frame"" with optimized stiffnesses"-
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubesDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarmPro Link
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Cornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto Tyre Calibration, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Data Analyser+, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFTYes, 7 Inch TFT Display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,21,13539,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
27,41,00039,90,000
RTO
2,19,2800
Insurance
60,8550
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,93585,760

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