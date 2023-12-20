In 2023 Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Price starts at Rs 23.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
2021 Panigale V4 engine makes power and torque 216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm & 124 Nm @ 9500 rpm.
On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm & 170 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the 2021 Panigale V4 in 3 colours.
Honda offers the Gold Wing in 1 colour.
The 2021 Panigale V4 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
The Gold Wing mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
