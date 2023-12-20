Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes2021 Panigale V4 vs Gold Wing

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2023 Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
2021 Panigale V4
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4
2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹23.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
DCT + Airbag
₹27.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm73 mm
Max Torque
124 Nm @ 9500 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
14.0:110.5:1
Displacement
1103 cc1833 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
"Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm73 mm
No of Cylinders
46
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,12,08643,43,663
Ex-Showroom Price
23,50,00039,16,055
RTO
1,88,0003,13,284
Insurance
50,58675,164
Accessories Charges
23,50039,160
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,14393,362

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini teased, is brand's most expensive motorcycle
    20 Dec 2023
    Honda Amaze was given a generation change back in 2018 and now a new mild makeover has been introduced as a mid-cycle update.
    2021 Honda Amaze facelift test drive review: Minor updates, major ambitions
    18 Dec 2023
    Honda H’Ness CB350 is an almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
    26 Dec 2023
    Audi A4 is the first launch in the Indian car market in 2021 - January 5 - and is looking at making a big statement in the luxury sedan space. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Audi A4 2021 first drive review: Audi says happy new year with happy 'new' car
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Vikram Pawah, President at BMW Group India, poses next to a BMW iX electric SUV, which was launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 crore (ex-showroom).
    Will define what EVs should be like with BMW iX: Vikram Pawah
    13 Dec 2021
    2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV comes with a lot of changes compared to its predecessor, especially under the hood. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Volkswagen Tiguan 2021: First Drive Review
    24 Dec 2021
    Volvo had recently launched the XC60 petrol hybrid SUV in India with both priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61.90 lakh (ex showroom).
    2021 Volvo XC60 Petrol hybrid: First Drive Review
    17 Dec 2021
    Mahindra XUV700 has already garnered more than one lakh bookings and at least 17,000 people have purchased it since its August 15 launch. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained
    31 Jan 2022
    View all
     