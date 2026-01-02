hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPanigale V4 [2021-2025] vs CBR1000RR-R

Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Panigale V4 [2021-2025] vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v4 [2021-2025] Cbr1000rr-r
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 27.73 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage13.1 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1000 cc
Power220 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹27.73 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Windshield View
Front Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L16.1 L
Wheelbase
1469 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg201 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm830 mm
ABS
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-200/60-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
221 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph297 kmph
Max Power
220 PS @ 15250 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 11500 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1103 cc1000 cc
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
"Aluminum alloy ""Front Frame"" with optimized stiffnesses"Aluminium composite twin spar
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubesShowa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarmUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Cornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto Tyre Calibration, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Data Analyser+, Ducati Multimedia SystemTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFTTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,21,13525,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
27,41,00023,11,292
RTO
2,19,2801,84,903
Insurance
60,85554,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,93554,816

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Ducati Panigale V4 R features MotoGP-inspired aero sidepods and larger winglets
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched in India: MotoGP-derived superbike explained
2 Jan 2026
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 have been removed from the Indian website after the first CBU allotment.
Honda removes CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 from website
18 Nov 2025
The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP combines MotoGP-derived aerodynamics, electronic rider aids and premium chassis components.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: 5 things to know about the returning superbike
15 Jun 2026
The Panigale V4 Lamborghini comes with special graphics.
Ducati launches ultra-exclusive Panigale V4 Lamborghini in India, first unit delivered
11 May 2026
The Ducati Panigale V4 remains one of the most powerful production superbikes as it prepares to face the new Norton Manx R.
Ducati Panigale V4 vs Norton Manx R: Can the Brit contender match the Italian benchmark?
16 Jul 2026
Honda has introduced multiple new models in its premium motorcycle lineup.
Honda adds E-Clutch to CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp; relaunches CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
12 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
7 Jul 2021
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
22 Mar 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers