In 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Panigale V4 [2021-2025] vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Panigale v4 [2021-2025]
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 27.73 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|220 PS PS
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS