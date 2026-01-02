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HomeCompare BikesPanigale V4 [2021-2025] vs Street Glide Special [2021-2022]

Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] vs Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] or Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
Panigale V4 [2021-2025] vs Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v4 [2021-2025] Street glide special [2021-2022]
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 27.73 Lakhs₹ 37.49 Lakhs
Mileage13.1 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1868 cc
Power220 PS PS93.8 PS PS

Filters
Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹27.73 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
STD
₹37.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L22.7 L
Wheelbase
1469 mm1625 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg375 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm690 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-200/60-ZR17Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
221 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph-
Max Power
220 PS @ 15250 rpm93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 11500 rpm158 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1103 cc1868 cc
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"Milwaukee-Eight™ 114
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.-
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
"Aluminum alloy ""Front Frame"" with optimized stiffnesses"-
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes-
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm-
Features
Riding Modes
YesStreet
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Cornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto Tyre Calibration, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Data Analyser+, Ducati Multimedia SystemELECTRONIC LINKED BRAKING, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,21,13541,25,594
Ex-Showroom Price
27,41,00037,49,000
RTO
2,19,2802,99,920
Insurance
60,85576,674
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,93588,675

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