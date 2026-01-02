In 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] or Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
Panigale V4 [2021-2025] vs Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Panigale v4 [2021-2025]
|Street glide special [2021-2022]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 27.73 Lakhs
|₹ 37.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|220 PS PS
|93.8 PS PS