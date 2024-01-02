Saved Articles

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

In 2024 Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm-
Stroke
53.5 mm111.1 mm
Max Torque
124 Nm @ 9500 rpm144 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
14.0:110.0:1
Displacement
1103 cc1745 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
"Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"Milwaukee-Eight™ 107
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm100 mm
No of Cylinders
42
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,12,08623,24,606
Ex-Showroom Price
23,50,00020,90,000
RTO
1,88,0001,67,200
Insurance
50,58646,506
Accessories Charges
23,50020,900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,14349,964

