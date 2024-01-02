In 2024 Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 or Ducati Streetfighter V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 or Ducati Streetfighter V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Price starts at Rs 23.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 2021 Panigale V4 engine makes power and torque 216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm & 124 Nm @ 9500 rpm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V4 engine makes power & torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the 2021 Panigale V4 in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours. The 2021 Panigale V4 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less