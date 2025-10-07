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HomeCompare BikesPanigale V4 [2021-2025] vs DesertX

Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] vs Ducati DesertX

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm. On the other hand, DesertX engine makes power & torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Panigale V4 [2021-2025] vs DesertX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v4 [2021-2025] Desertx
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 27.73 Lakhs₹ 19.59 Lakhs
Mileage13.1 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc937 cc
Power220 PS PS111.52 PS PS

Filters
Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹27.73 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L21 L
Wheelbase
1469 mm1608 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg223 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm865 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-200/60-ZR17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
221 km374 Km
Max Speed
299 kmph209 kmph
Max Power
220 PS @ 15250 rpm111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 11500 rpm 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1103 cc937 cc
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm94 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
"Aluminum alloy ""Front Frame"" with optimized stiffnesses"-
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubesKYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustable
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarmKYB monoshock, fully adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Cornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto Tyre Calibration, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Data Analyser+, Ducati Multimedia SystemEngine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT5” full-TFT colour display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,21,13521,64,521
Ex-Showroom Price
27,41,00019,59,200
RTO
2,19,2801,56,736
Insurance
60,85548,585
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,93546,523

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2026 DesertX has been spotted testing with the new V2 engine ahead of a possible debut at EICMA 2025
Next-gen Ducati DesertX spotted testing with new V2 engine, EICMA debut expected
7 Oct 2025
Ducati Panigale V4 R features MotoGP-inspired aero sidepods and larger winglets
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched in India: MotoGP-derived superbike explained
2 Jan 2026
The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
2026 Ducati DesertX launches in February 2026 with new V2 engine and updated chassis
18 Nov 2025
The 2026 Ducati DesertX features a new 890cc V2 engine, 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension for demanding terrain.
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26 Feb 2026
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Latest Videos

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