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Devot Motors Devot E-Bike vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Devot E-Bike vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Devot e-bike Yzf r15 v3
BrandDevot MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Devot E-Bike
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike
E-bike STD
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
200 km/charge-
Max Speed
100 Kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless On and Off, Temperature Control, Overcharging Protection, Modular Battery Setup, Energy Regeneration on BrakingAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,0001,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
010,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1493,919

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