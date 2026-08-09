In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Devot E-Bike vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Devot e-bike
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Devot Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
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