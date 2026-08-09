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HomeCompare BikesDevot E-Bike vs VXL 150 [2020-2025]

Devot Motors Devot E-Bike vs Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Devot E-Bike vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Devot e-bike Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
BrandDevot MotorsVespa
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 1.44 Lakhs
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Devot E-Bike
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike
E-bike STD
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
200 km/charge-
Max Speed
100 Kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Keyless On and Off, Temperature Control, Overcharging Protection, Modular Battery Setup, Energy Regeneration on BrakingAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,0001,44,413
RTO
011,553
Insurance
07,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1493,516

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