Devot E-Bike vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Devot e-bike Vxl 150 [2020-2025] Brand Devot Motors Vespa Price ₹ 1 Lakhs ₹ 1.44 Lakhs Range 200 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.