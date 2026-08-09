In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Devot E-Bike vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Devot e-bike
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Devot Motors
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Range
|200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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