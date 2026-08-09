Devot E-Bike vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Devot e-bike Sxl 125 [2020-2025] Brand Devot Motors Vespa Price ₹ 1 Lakhs ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Range 200 km/charge - Mileage - 55 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.