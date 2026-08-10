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Devot Motors Devot E-Bike vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Devot E-Bike vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Devot e-bike Lx 125
BrandDevot MotorsVespa
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 93,470
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Devot E-Bike
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike
E-bike STD
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
200 km/charge
Max Speed
100 Kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Keyless On and Off, Temperature Control, Overcharging Protection, Modular Battery Setup, Energy Regeneration on BrakingAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,00096,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
06,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1492,382

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