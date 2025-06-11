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HomeCompare BikesDevot E-Bike vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Devot Motors Devot E-Bike vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Devot E-Bike vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Devot e-bike Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandDevot MotorsTVS
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Devot E-Bike
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike
E-bike STD
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
200 km/charge-
Max Speed
100 Kmph127 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless On and Off, Temperature Control, Overcharging Protection, Modular Battery Setup, Energy Regeneration on BrakingBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,0001,46,820
RTO
011,745
Insurance
011,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1493,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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