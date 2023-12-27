In 2023 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Devot E-Bike up to 200 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less