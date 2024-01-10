In 2024 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less