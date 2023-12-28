Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDevot E-Bike vs Super Eco S 2

Devot Motors Devot E-Bike vs SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2

In 2023 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the ...Read More

Filters
Devot E-Bike
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike
E-bike STD
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Super Eco S 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2
S 2 STD
₹85,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,05,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,0001,05,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1492,256

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Select new Range Rover Sports come with faulty brake lights that allow water into the housing rendering the lights non-functional.
    Tata's Land Rover to recall 4,347 Range Rover Sports in this country over water leakage issue
    28 Dec 2023
    Tesla vehicles seen parked in Richmond, California. The EV maker is set to hit record in 2023 with most deliveries ever.
    Tesla to clock record deliveries of EVs in 2023, but fall short of Elon Musk's aspirations
    28 Dec 2023
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well.
    Ather 450X Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24
    28 Dec 2023
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric two-wheelers with swappable batteries by 2025.
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric scooters by 2025, focusing on last-mile delivery segment
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    View all
     