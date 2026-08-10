In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Devot E-Bike up to 200 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Devot E-Bike vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Devot e-bike
|Rv400
|Brand
|Devot Motors
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|200 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes