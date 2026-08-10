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HomeCompare BikesDevot E-Bike vs Revolt RV300

Devot Motors Devot E-Bike vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Devot E-Bike up to 200 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Devot E-Bike vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Devot e-bike Revolt rv300
BrandDevot MotorsRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 94,999
Range200 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time--

Filters
Devot E-Bike
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike
E-bike STD
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
200 km/charge
Max Speed
100 Kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless On and Off, Temperature Control, Overcharging Protection, Modular Battery Setup, Energy Regeneration on BrakingRiding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,00094,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,00094,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1492,041

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