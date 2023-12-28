In 2023 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2023 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of Devot E-Bike up to 200 km/charge and the S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge.
