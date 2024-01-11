Saved Articles

Devot Motors Devot E-Bike vs Komaki M-5

In 2024 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Devot E-Bike
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike
E-bike STD
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
M-5
Komaki M-5
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,00099,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,00099,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1492,127

