In 2023 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Price starts at 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Devot E-Bike up to 200 km/charge and the KM 3000 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less