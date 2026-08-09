In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Devot E-Bike vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Devot e-bike
|Xblade
|Brand
|Devot Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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