Devot Motors Devot E-Bike vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Devot E-Bike
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike
E-bike STD
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,00087,852
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,00075,347
RTO
06,528
Insurance
05,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1491,888

