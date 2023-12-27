In 2023 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2023 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). The range of Devot E-Bike up to 200 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less