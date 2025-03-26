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Devot Motors Devot E-Bike vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Devot E-Bike vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Devot e-bike Xtreme 160r
BrandDevot MotorsHero
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-46 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-163.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

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Devot E-Bike
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike
E-bike STD
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
200 km/charge-
Max Speed
100 Kmph115 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Keyless On and Off, Temperature Control, Overcharging Protection, Modular Battery Setup, Energy Regeneration on BrakingXSENS Advantage Technology
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,0001,04,749
RTO
08,680
Insurance
011,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1492,683

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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