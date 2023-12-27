In 2023 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at 79,911 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less