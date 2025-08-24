In 2026 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Devot E-Bike vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Devot e-bike
|Glamour
|Brand
|Devot Motors
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 81,063
|Range
|200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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