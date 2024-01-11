Saved Articles

HT Auto
Devot E-Bike vs Evolve R

Devot Motors Devot E-Bike vs Earth Energy EV Evolve R

In 2024 Devot Motors Devot E-Bike or Earth Energy EV Evolve R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Filters
Devot E-Bike
Devot Motors Devot E-Bike
E-bike STD
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Evolve R
Earth Energy EV Evolve R
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,57,407
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,0001,42,000
RTO
011,360
Insurance
04,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1493,383

