In 2026 Detel EV Easy Plus or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Plus up to 60 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Easy Plus vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easy plus
|Ego li
|Brand
|Detel EV
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours