In 2026 Detel EV Easy Plus or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Plus up to 60 km/charge and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
Easy Plus vs eGo LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easy plus
|Ego la
|Brand
|Detel EV
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 39,880
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7-8 Hours