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Detel EV Easy Plus vs Ujaas Energy eGo LA

In 2026 Detel EV Easy Plus or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Plus up to 60 km/charge and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
Easy Plus vs eGo LA Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Easy plus Ego la
BrandDetel EVUjaas Energy
Price₹ 39,999₹ 39,880
Range60 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.56 kWh
Charging Time-7-8 Hours

Filters
Easy Plus
Detel EV Easy Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
eGo LA
Ujaas Energy eGo LA
STD
₹39,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Detel EV Easy Plus Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Headlight View
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Specification
Load Capacity
170 kg-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.5 - 16,Rear :-2.5 - 16Front :-3.10-10, Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Battery Warranty
2 Years / 40000 km-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
20 Ah1.56 kWh
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,73742,993
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99939,880
RTO
1,5990
Insurance
1,1393,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
918924

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