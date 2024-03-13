In 2026 Detel EV Easy Plus or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Easy Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Easy Plus vs XL100 Comparison