In 2026 Detel EV Easy Plus or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Easy Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Easy Plus vs Sport Comparison