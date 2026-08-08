In 2026 Detel EV Easy Plus or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. Easy Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Easy Plus vs Zest 110 Comparison