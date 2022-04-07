HT Auto
Easy Plus
Detel EV Easy Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹52,915*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
2 Years / 40000 km-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
60 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,73764,998
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99956,009
RTO
1,5993,360
Insurance
1,1395,629
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9181,397

