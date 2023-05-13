In 2026 Detel EV Easy Plus or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Easy Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Easy Plus vs Radeon Comparison