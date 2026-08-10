In 2026 Detel EV Easy Plus or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of Easy Plus up to 60 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
Easy Plus vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easy plus
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Detel EV
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|60 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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