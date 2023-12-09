In 2024 Detel EV Easy Plus or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Detel EV Easy Plus or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at 39,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of Easy Plus up to 60 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less