In 2024 Detel EV Easy Plus or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at 39,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour.